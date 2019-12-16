Hardware Encryption Devices Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

About Hardware Encryption Devices:

Hardware-based encryption devices offer the security of strong encryption with the ease of minimal configuration and platform interoperability. Hardware encryption can offer several benefits beyond those provided by software encryption. These include faster algorithm processing, tamper-proof or tamper-resistant key storage, and protection against unauthorized code.

Hardware Encryption Devices Market Manufactures:

Western Digital Corp

Seagate Technology PLC

Samsung Electronics

Thales

Micron Technology Inc

NetApp

Kingston Technology Corp

Toshiba

Gemalto

Certes Networks Inc.

Encrypted Hard Disk Drives

Encrypted Solid-State Drives

Hardware Security Module

Others Hardware Encryption Devices Market Applications:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Manufacturing Enterprise

Western Digital Corp dominated the market, with accounted for 19.858% of the Hardware Encryption Devices Revenue market share in 2016. Western Digital Corp, Seagate Technology PLC, Samsung Electronics, Thales, Micron Technology Inc are the key players in USA Hardware Encryption Devices market.

The Middle Atlantic is the largest consumption region of Hardware Encryption Devices, with a consumption market share nearly 24.30% in 2016. The second place is The South; with the consumption market share over 20.99% in 2016.

Hardware Encryption Devices used in industry including IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, Manufacturing Enterprise and others. Report data showed that 26.28% of the Hardware Encryption Devices market demand in IT & Telecom.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for Hardware Encryption Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.