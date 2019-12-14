Hardware Wallet Market 2019 | Key Drivers, Restraints, Market Size and Share, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecasts Up To 2025

Global Hardware Wallet Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Ledger

SatoshiLabs

KeepKey

Coinkite

CoolBitX

SHIFT Crypto Security

A hardware wallet is a special type of bitcoin wallet which stores the users private keys in a secure hardware device.

With the number of users of cryptocurrency increasing, Hardware wallet market is also expected to grow as people move to secure their cryptocurrency holding.

Commercial hardware wallets

Personal use Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

USB

NFC