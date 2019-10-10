 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hardware Wallet Market Manufacturer, Size, Industry Analysis, Types, Trends and Drivers Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Hardware

Global “Hardware Wallet Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Hardware Wallet Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Hardware Wallet Market:

A hardware wallet is a special type of bitcoin wallet which stores the user’s private keys in a secure hardware device.With the number of users of cryptocurrency increasing, Hardware wallet market is also expected to grow as people move to secure their cryptocurrency holding.The global Hardware Wallet market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

  • Ledger
  • SatoshiLabs
  • KeepKey
  • Coinkite
  • CoolBitX
  • SHIFT Crypto Security
  • Penta Security Systems

    Hardware Wallet Market by Applications:

  • Commercial hardware wallets
  • Personal use

    Hardware Wallet Market by Types:

  • USB
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth

