Harmonic Drive Market 2025 Analysis, Industry Size, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application

Harmonic Drive Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Harmonic Drive Market:

Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.From a global perspective, Japan currently holds the core technology of harmonic drive reducers and forms a technical barrier to high-performance reducers. It is difficult for companies in other regions to reach their technical level. In China, the number of companies producing harmonic drive is about ten or so, and most of them are not scaled up. They are only satisfied with the needs of the low-end market and have a small scale, and they are positioned as low-end product markets. In the United States, Canada, and South Korea also have R&D and production companies.The Harmonic Drive market was valued at 510 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1250 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Harmonic Drive.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

HDSI

Leaderdrive

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive

BHDI

Zhejiang Laifual

Nidec-Shimpo

BENRUN Robot

Industry Robot

Semiconductor Equipment

Flat Panel Equipment

Machine Tools

Optical Machine

Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine

Metal Working Machine

Medical Equipment

Space Equipment

Others Harmonic Drive Market by Types:

Cup Style

Hat Style