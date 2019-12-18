Haying and Forage Machinery Market by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global “Haying and Forage Machinery Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Haying and Forage Machinery Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Haying and Forage Machinery Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

AGCO

CLAAS

CNH Industrial

Deere

Pottinger Landtechnik

Buhler Industries

Iseki

Krone

Kubota

KUHN Group

Kverneland

Lely

Know About Haying and Forage Machinery Market: Haying and forage machinery is utilized in order to cater to the rising demand for plant-based feed for animals. Growing demand for automation in farming sector across the globe is likely to boost the haying and forage machinery market during forecast period. The agriculture industry largely depends on the equipment to enhance forage quality, output, cost-effectiveness, and processes such as the rate of drying. This equipment market comprises a variety of machines such as conditioner-mowers, sickle bar mowers, and others which are gaining popularity among farmers owing to their advantages. The haying and forage machinery market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period government subsidies for purchasing agriculture machinery, increasing cultivation of crops, labor shortage in developed region, increased consumption of silage and haylage by the livestock industry, and increasing demand for precision farming technologies. However, high cost of machinery and a lack of adoption of machinery are likely to hinder the haying and forage machinery market during the forecast period.

The introduction of stringent government initiatives is one of the key drivers that will lead to the growth of this market over the years. The governments of different countries provide subsidies on agricultural machinery to help farmers purchase forage harvesters and haying machines. Furthermore, the governments give credit facility to farmers from banking and non-banking financial corporations.

Incorporation of precision farming technologies is one of the key trends gaining popularity in this market. This technology uses machines with automated steering and innovations to increase productivity and profitability. Precision farming helps to sustain the farm and enables greater adaptability of these machines.

The haying and forage machinery market in North America is expected to have a total market share of more than 33% by 2020. Due to high labor costs, there is a lack of labor force in the agricultural sector, which in turn leads to the increased demand for agricultural machinery, including haying and forage machinery.

The global Haying and Forage Machinery market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

OEMs

Aftermarket Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Mowers

Conditioners

Tedders

Balers