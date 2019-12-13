Hazardous Area Signaling Devices Market Newest Analysis Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application to 2025

Hazardous Area Signaling Device is a comprehensive range of signaling products designed for use in areas where the prevalence of harsh environmental conditions and where there is a risk of explosion due to the presence of flammable atmospheres. Signaling devices can be in the form of the audio or visual type depending on the signaling devices. The major product in this report include Strobe & Beacons, various type signal Lights, Bells & Horns, Fire Alarm/Call Points, Speakers & Tone Generators and Visual &Audible Combination Units used in the Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining and other industries.

The Hazardous Area Signaling Device was valued at USD 1613.61 million in 2017 but it is gaining growth year over year as the work environments are become more challenging.

The hazardous area Signaling Device market for the oil & gas industry held the largest market size in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The global Hazardous Area Signaling Devices market was 1610 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Hazardous Area Signaling Devices Market:

Patlite Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

Werma Signaltechnik GmbH

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Potter Electric Signal Company

LLC

Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

R. Stahl AG

Schneider Electric

E2S Warning Signals

Tomar Electronics

Inc

Moflash Signalling Ltd

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Strobe and Beacons

Other Signal Lights

Bells and Horns

Fire Alarm/Call Points

Speakers and Tone Generators