Hazardous Location Lighting Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Hazardous Location Lighting

This Report provides information about Hazardous Location Lighting Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Hazardous Location Lighting:

A hazardous location is defined as a place where concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or dusts occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion, due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment.

Hazardous Location Lighting Market Manufactures:

  • Dialight Corporation
  • GE Lighting
  • Emerson Electric
  • Eaton
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • Acuity Brands
  • AZZ Inc.
  • Kenall Manufacturing
  • Nemalux
  • LDPI
  • Cree
  • Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB)
  • Phoenix Products Company
  • Larson Electronics
  • Unimar
  • Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc)
  • Western Technology
  • Lind Equipment

    Hazardous Location Lighting Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Hazardous Location Lighting Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Hazardous Location Lighting Market Types:

  • LED
  • Fluorescent
  • Incandescent
  • High Pressure Sodium
  • Others

    Hazardous Location Lighting Market Applications:

  • Oil
  • Mining & Steel
  • Railway
  • Electricity
  • Military & Public Safety
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Hazardous Location Lighting Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Hazardous Location Lighting Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Hazardous Location Lighting Market Report:

  • In terms of revenue, the global market size of Hazardous Location Lighting was 382.48 million USD in 2016 and will be 616.39 million USD in 2022. In terms of volume, the Sales of Hazardous Location Lighting was about 975.71 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1716.96 K Units by 2022.
  • Recent changes in the regulations in the US has led to the discontinuation of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide luminaires, which has demanded a need for specialized lighting in hazardous areas. LEDs are sturdy, reliable, versatile, directional, cold start capable, efficient, non-toxic and durable. In the past few years, there has been a continuous technological advancement in manufacturing the bright white LED fixtures for industrial lighting. Hence, they are a good choice for indicator lamps as they are capable of replacing the traditional incandescent lamps at a fast rate.
  • The key players are Dialight Corporation, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell ncorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & etts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment.
  • The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Hazardous Location Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hazardous Location Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hazardous Location Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hazardous Location Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hazardous Location Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hazardous Location Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hazardous Location Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hazardous Location Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hazardous Location Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Hazardous Location Lighting Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hazardous Location Lighting by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hazardous Location Lighting Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hazardous Location Lighting Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hazardous Location Lighting Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hazardous Location Lighting Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hazardous Location Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

