Hazardous Location Lighting Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Global "Hazardous Location Lighting Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Hazardous Location Lighting Market for 2019-2024.

A hazardous location is defined as a place where concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or dusts occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion, due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment.

Dialight Corporation

GE Lighting

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Hubbell Incorporated

Acuity Brands

AZZ Inc.

Kenall Manufacturing

Nemalux

LDPI

Cree

Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB)

Phoenix Products Company

Larson Electronics

Unimar

Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc)

Western Technology

Hazardous Location Lighting Market Types:

LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent

High Pressure Sodium

Hazardous Location Lighting Market Applications:

Oil

Mining & Steel

Railway

Electricity

Military & Public Safety

The Report provides in depth research of the Hazardous Location Lighting Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Hazardous Location Lighting Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Hazardous Location Lighting Market Report:

In terms of revenue, the global market size of Hazardous Location Lighting was 382.48 million USD in 2016 and will be 616.39 million USD in 2022. In terms of volume, the Sales of Hazardous Location Lighting was about 975.71 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1716.96 K Units by 2022.

Recent changes in the regulations in the US has led to the discontinuation of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide luminaires, which has demanded a need for specialized lighting in hazardous areas. LEDs are sturdy, reliable, versatile, directional, cold start capable, efficient, non-toxic and durable. In the past few years, there has been a continuous technological advancement in manufacturing the bright white LED fixtures for industrial lighting. Hence, they are a good choice for indicator lamps as they are capable of replacing the traditional incandescent lamps at a fast rate.

The key players are Dialight Corporation, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell ncorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & etts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Hazardous Location Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.