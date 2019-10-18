Hazelnut Market Segment 2019 | Industry Overview by Size Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

Hazelnuts are sweet tree nuts that grow in temperate zones. They are primarily cultivated in Turkey, which produces about 60% of the world’s total production. Hazelnuts are rich in protein and have high nutritional value. They have a high amount of dietary fiber that helps reduce cholesterol and the highest amount of proanthocyanidin in the nut family. Hazelnuts are used in products like spreads, chocolate bars, and coffee. The increased awareness about health and nutrition as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Due to the presence of manganese, vitamin E, and thiamine, hazelnuts help improve brain function and reduce the chances of any degenerative disease. It also helps to control cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases. The consumption of hazelnuts is also good for muscles, bones, and skin as hazelnuts are rich in vitamins, folate, protein, and antioxidants. Antioxidants aid in fighting terminal diseases such as cancer and diabetes; whereas, folate is beneficial in preventing neural defects in babies. Hazelnuts are also beneficial for the health-conscious and calorie conscious generation and are recommended by dieticians and nutritionist.The global Hazelnut market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Hazelnut volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hazelnut market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Hazelnut in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Hazelnut manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

