HCFCs Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global HCFCs Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. HCFCs Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by HCFCs industry.

Geographically, HCFCs Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of HCFCs including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in HCFCs Market Repot:

DAIKIN

Navin Fluorine International (NFIL)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL)

Chemours

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yingpeng Chemicals

Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

Bluestar Green Technology

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

China Fluoro Technology

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

Zhejiang Weihua Chemical About HCFCs: Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon. They are not found anywhere in nature. HCFC production began to take off after countries agreed to phase out the use of CFCs in the 1980s, which were found to be destroying the ozone layer. Like CFCs, HCFCs are used for refrigeration, aerosol propellants, foam manufacture and air conditioning.While many HCFCs are in the list of controlled substances, only HCFC-22, -123, -124, -141b and -142b bare consumed in significant quantities. HCFCs Industry report begins with a basic HCFCs market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. HCFCs Market Types:

HCFC-22

HCFC-141b

HCFC-142b

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

Others HCFCs Market Applications:

For Ozone-depleting Substances (Refrigerant)

HCFCs downstream is wide, the major fields are air-condition, refrigerator blowing, agent chemical intermediate material, etc. In recent years, due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of air condition without fluoride in early 2004, especially in USA and Europe. So the production of HCFCs reduces year by year. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become Chinas largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of HCFCs, supply has been large in the past few years.

The worldwide market for HCFCs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.5% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.