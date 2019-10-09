 Press "Enter" to skip to content

HDPE Pipes Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

HDPE

Global “HDPE Pipes Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global HDPE Pipes market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions. 

About HDPE Pipes:

HDPE pipe is a pipe made from high-density polyethylene. Known for its large strength to density ratio, it can carry potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813414   

Competitive Key Vendors-

  • JM Eagle
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
  • Aliaxis
  • WL Plastics
  • Jain Irrigation Systems
  • Pipelife International
  • Nandi Group
  • Blue Diamond Industries
  • National Pipe & Plastics
  • Kubota ChemiX
  • FLO-TEK
  • Olayan Group
  • Pexmart
  • Godavari Polymers
  • LESSO
  • Cangzhou Mingzhu
  • Junxing Pipe
  • Ginde Pipe
  • Chinaust Group
  • Bosoar Pipe
  • Newchoice Pipe
  • Shandong Shenbon Plastics
  • Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology
  • ERA
  • Qingdao Yutong Pipeline
  • Goody
  • HongYue Plastic Group
  • Especially Nick Tube
  • ARON New Materials
  • Zhejiang Weixing

    HDPE Pipes Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of HDPE Pipes Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, HDPE Pipes Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. HDPE Pipes Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison.

    HDPE Pipes Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

    Geographically, HDPE Pipes market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813414   

    HDPE Pipes Market Types:

  • PE80 Pipe
  • PE100 Pipe
  • Other

    HDPE Pipes Market Applications:

  • Water Supply
  • Oil and Gas
  • Sewage Systems
  • Agricultural Applications
  • Others

    This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the HDPE Pipes industry.

    Scope of HDPE Pipes Market:

  • HDPE pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. And now the main types of HDPE are PE80 and PE100, which take 93.11% of global production in 2016. HDPE pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. In recent years, real estate industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the HDPE pipe market. Water supply is the largest downstream of HDPE pipe, taking 39.22% of the world HDPE pipe in 2016.
  • The consumption of HDPE pipe is distributed in United States, China, Russia, Germany and France. United States is the largest consumption country of HDPE pipe in the world in the past five years followed by China closely and it will keep the same position in the next six years with the CAGR of 7.5%. The United States market takes up about 29.58% in the global consumption in 2016. China takes 20.30% of global consumption.
  • The global production continues to increase with the global demand increasing. In 2016, the global production is 4.2 million K MT from 3.6 million MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 4%.
  • The market concentrate is not high for one hand the technology is relatively easy and technological barrier is not high, for another hand the market is huge and there are large profits so many companies come into this industry. In the world, the main manufacturers include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, LESSO and so on. In 2016, the top 3 manufacturers sale were 1102.3 K MT, which take 25% of the global consumption.
  • According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of HDPE pipe. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.
  • The worldwide market for HDPE Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 14000 million US$ in 2024, from 11200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the HDPE Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    HDPE Pipes market also provides Limitations, Opportunities, and Drivers and Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis (Emerging Countries of HDPE Pipes, Growing Market of HDPE Pipes) which shows market condition, to get a full detailed list, view our report.

    No. of HDPE Pipes Market Report pages: 137

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813414

    Important Key questions answered in HDPE Pipes market report –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of HDPE Pipes in 2024?
    • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in HDPE Pipes market?
    • What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
    • Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of HDPE Pipes market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
    • Who are the key manufacturers? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the opportunities and threats faced by the manufacturers in the global market?

    The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of HDPE Pipes market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, Production Process Analysis, and Industry Chain Analysis is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of HDPE Pipes market before evaluating its feasibility.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe HDPE Pipes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of HDPE Pipes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of HDPE Pipes in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the HDPE Pipes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the HDPE Pipes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, HDPE Pipes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HDPE Pipes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Click Here for Complete TOC..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Automotive Scissor Lift Market 2019 by Growth Rate, Key Manufacturers, Market Size, Market Current Status, Share, Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

    Paper Handkerchief Market 2019 Global Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

    Global Truffle Oil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

    Yttrium Cation Doped Zirconia Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.