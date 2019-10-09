HDPE Pipes Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global “HDPE Pipes Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global HDPE Pipes market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About HDPE Pipes:

HDPE pipe is a pipe made from high-density polyethylene. Known for its large strength to density ratio, it can carry potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases.

Competitive Key Vendors-

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic Group

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing HDPE Pipes Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of HDPE Pipes Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, HDPE Pipes Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. HDPE Pipes Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. HDPE Pipes Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, HDPE Pipes market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other HDPE Pipes Market Applications:

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the HDPE Pipes industry. Scope of HDPE Pipes Market:

HDPE pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. And now the main types of HDPE are PE80 and PE100, which take 93.11% of global production in 2016. HDPE pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. In recent years, real estate industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the HDPE pipe market. Water supply is the largest downstream of HDPE pipe, taking 39.22% of the world HDPE pipe in 2016.

The consumption of HDPE pipe is distributed in United States, China, Russia, Germany and France. United States is the largest consumption country of HDPE pipe in the world in the past five years followed by China closely and it will keep the same position in the next six years with the CAGR of 7.5%. The United States market takes up about 29.58% in the global consumption in 2016. China takes 20.30% of global consumption.

The global production continues to increase with the global demand increasing. In 2016, the global production is 4.2 million K MT from 3.6 million MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 4%.

The market concentrate is not high for one hand the technology is relatively easy and technological barrier is not high, for another hand the market is huge and there are large profits so many companies come into this industry. In the world, the main manufacturers include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, LESSO and so on. In 2016, the top 3 manufacturers sale were 1102.3 K MT, which take 25% of the global consumption.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of HDPE pipe. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for HDPE Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 14000 million US$ in 2024, from 11200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.