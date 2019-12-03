HDPE Pipes Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Size, Global Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2024

Global “HDPE Pipes Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the HDPE Pipes industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global HDPE Pipes market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global HDPE Pipes market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global HDPE Pipes Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global HDPE Pipes Market Report:

HDPE pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. And now the main types of HDPE are PE80 and PE100, which take 93.11% of global production in 2016. HDPE pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. In recent years, real estate industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the HDPE pipe market. Water supply is the largest downstream of HDPE pipe, taking 39.22% of the world HDPE pipe in 2016.

The consumption of HDPE pipe is distributed in United States, China, Russia, Germany and France. United States is the largest consumption country of HDPE pipe in the world in the past five years followed by China closely and it will keep the same position in the next six years with the CAGR of 7.5%. The United States market takes up about 29.58% in the global consumption in 2016. China takes 20.30% of global consumption.

The global production continues to increase with the global demand increasing. In 2016, the global production is 4.2 million K MT from 3.6 million MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 4%.

The market concentrate is not high for one hand the technology is relatively easy and technological barrier is not high, for another hand the market is huge and there are large profits so many companies come into this industry. In the world, the main manufacturers include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, LESSO and so on. In 2016, the top 3 manufacturers sale were 1102.3 K MT, which take 25% of the global consumption.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of HDPE pipe. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

The worldwide market for HDPE Pipes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 14000 million US$ in 2024, from 11200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the HDPE Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global HDPE Pipes market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

Newchoice Pipe

Shandong Shenbon Plastics

Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology

ERA

Qingdao Yutong Pipeline

Goody

HongYue Plastic Group

Especially Nick Tube

ARON New Materials

Zhejiang Weixing

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Global HDPE Pipes Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global HDPE Pipes market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global HDPE Pipes market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 HDPE Pipes Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 HDPE Pipes Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 HDPE Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 HDPE Pipes Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 HDPE Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global HDPE Pipes Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global HDPE Pipes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global HDPE Pipes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global HDPE Pipes Market Analysis by Regions … 12 HDPE Pipes Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion And Continued…

