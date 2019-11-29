Headless Compression Screws Market 2019 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2024 | Market Reports World

Short Details of Headless Compression Screws Market Report – Headless Compression Screws are self-drilling, self-tapping headless screws that allow surgeon controlled compression and a simplified technique. The headless design helps minimize hardware prominence and soft tissue irritation.

Global Headless Compression Screws market competition by top manufacturers

Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Arthrex

Stryker

Medartis

Acumed

Wright

Zimmer Biomet

Beijing Libeier

Shandong Weigao

Waston

Orthmed

Tianjin Walkman

Suzhou kangli

ITS

South America Implants

The global headless compression screws industry mainly concentrates in China, United Statesï¼and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Synthes, Acumed, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Stryker, which accounts for above 45% of total production value. In China the market leaders are Suzhou kangli, Beijing Libeie and Shandong Weigao.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field. Currently, the Chinese headless compression screws industry is not only begin to transit to headless compression screws products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Headless Compression Screws is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Headless Compression Screws in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fully Threaded Screw

Both Ends Threaded Screw By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hand

Wrist

Foot

Ankle