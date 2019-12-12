Health and Wellness Food Market 2020 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Size, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2025

Global “Health and Wellness Food Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

The global health and wellness market is often cited as the ânext trillion dollar industryâ and rightly so, considering the wealth of applications and products it incorporates in a variety of industries such as nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Since a last few years, sectors such as healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss, complementary and alternative medicine, preventative and personalized health, and beauty and anti-aging have grown in leaps and bounds. Currently, there are three trends making their presence known in the global market, viz. athleisure, boutique fitness, and organic diet. From real estate to shopping to smart technology, health and wellness has found a significant place in the everyday life of the world population.

The increased awareness about the benefits of organic food and healthy eating habits as the major factors that will drive this market during the forecast period. As people growingly develop food sensitivity and their levels of disposable incomes rise, they are spending more on health and wellness food products. The rising importance of natural and organic food will further boost the demand for organic food manufacturers in the next five years. These factors are part of the reason why the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6%.

The international health and wellness market has grown at a substantial rate not only in developed regions such as North America and Europe but also developing countries of the world. Consumer health awareness and consumer interest continue to rise in Canada on the back of the role of foods and beverages in health maintenance and their benefits. Consumers in the U.S. are anticipated to take a paradigm shift toward healthy and organic food choices as their skepticism about âmanmadeâ healthy products continues.

