Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

Global “Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Health Information Exchange (HIE) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market:

GE Healthcare

IBM

Siemens

Orion Health

Allscripts

Medicity

CareEvolution

Cerner

eClinicalWorks

Health information exchange (HIE) is the mobilization of health care information electronically across organizations within a region, community or hospital system. In practice the term HIE may also refer to the organization that facilitates the exchange.The increasing demand for facilitated access to patient health information and effective management of vast amounts of patient-related data amongst the healthcare providers are projected to be the crucial driving factors for the growth of the market in the near future.In 2018, the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Web Portal Development

Internal Interfacing

Workflow Management Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Types:

Portal-Centric

Platform-Centric