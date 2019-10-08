HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed):

High erucic acid rapeseed (HEAR) is a specialty rapeseed selected for its high erucic content. It has over 50% erucic acid and is grown as a key ingredient for plastics, personal care products and pharmaceuticals. The seed, the crop and the oil are visually similar to canola, therefore every step of the supply chain demands robust and effective identity preservation processes.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Bunge North America

Perdue Agribusiness

NatureScrops

Vantage Performance Materials

Erucic Acid 43% to 50%

Erucic Acid >50% HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Applications:

High Temperature Lubricants

Plastic

Printing Ink

Personal Care

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) industry. Scope of HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market:

The global sales of HEAR increased from 169.08 K MT in 2013 to 192.77 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.33%. In 2017, the global HEAR market is led by United Kingdom. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Premium crops, Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness and NatureScrops are the leaders of HEAR industry. Premium cropso is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Premium crops was 51.52 K MT, and the company holds a sales share of 26.7%.

The unique properties of HEAR oil and its constituents are irreplaceable in a variety of industrial applications, including high temperature lubricants, slip agents, printing ink, cosmetics and consumable spreads. Demand globally is growing, which provides an opportunity for expansion of HEAR production. Plastic is the most important application. In 2017, plastic application holds 49.54% of the consumption market share.

The long chain length of erucic acid makes it a unique raw material in oleo chemical industry. Currently, the total demand for erucic acid is fairly low and not expected to grow radically in the near future. Most likely, growth rate is approximately equal with the general growth of oleo chemical industry, which again, as typical for mature industries, is likely to be approximately equal with the overall economic growth. A trend visible that is likely to work in favor of increased use of high erucic oil in future, both in oleo chemical and other uses. The development of green technology with increased emphasis on renewable resources and biodegradability is likely to increase interest in raw materials such as high erucic oil.

The worldwide market for HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.