HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market 2019 Size, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share and Analysis to 2024

Global “HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bunge North America

Perdue Agribusiness

NatureScrops

Vantage Performance Materials

Premium crops The report provides a basic overview of the HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Types:

Erucic Acid 43% to 50%

Erucic Acid >50% HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) Market Applications:

High Temperature Lubricants

Plastic

Printing Ink

Personal Care

The global sales of HEAR increased from 169.08 K MT in 2013 to 192.77 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.33%. In 2017, the global HEAR market is led by United Kingdom. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Premium crops, Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness and NatureScrops are the leaders of HEAR industry. Premium cropso is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Premium crops was 51.52 K MT, and the company holds a sales share of 26.7%.

The unique properties of HEAR oil and its constituents are irreplaceable in a variety of industrial applications, including high temperature lubricants, slip agents, printing ink, cosmetics and consumable spreads. Demand globally is growing, which provides an opportunity for expansion of HEAR production. Plastic is the most important application. In 2017, plastic application holds 49.54% of the consumption market share.

The long chain length of erucic acid makes it a unique raw material in oleo chemical industry. Currently, the total demand for erucic acid is fairly low and not expected to grow radically in the near future. Most likely, growth rate is approximately equal with the general growth of oleo chemical industry, which again, as typical for mature industries, is likely to be approximately equal with the overall economic growth. A trend visible that is likely to work in favor of increased use of high erucic oil in future, both in oleo chemical and other uses. The development of “green technology” with increased emphasis on renewable resources and biodegradability is likely to increase interest in raw materials such as high erucic oil.

The worldwide market for HEAR (High Erucic Acid Rapeseed) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.