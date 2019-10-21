Hearable Devices Market by Application, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2024

About Hearable Devices

About Hearable Devices

A hearable device is a kind of microcomputer that is positioned in the ear and is fitted in the ear canal of the user. This kind of device makes the use of wireless technology to enhance and complement the hearing experience of the wearer. There are many exciting and limitless possibilities of the hearable devices that are experiencing an excellent reception in the market. An area of application which has enormous applications in the field of hearable devices is the area of augmented hearing.The word hearables is coined at the beginning of 2014, referring anything that fits in or on an ear that contains a wireless link or Bluetooth, whether thats for audio, or remote control of audio augmentation (qv).

Hearable Devices Market Key Players:

Apple

Samsung

Sennheiser

Sony

GN (Jabra)

Sivantos

Starkey

Bragi

Doppler

Miracle-Ear

Valancell

Earin

Eargo

AKG

Audio-Technica

Edifier

Hearable Devices Market Types:

Headphone

Headset

Earbuds

Hearing Aids Hearable Devices Applications:

Consumer

Healthcare