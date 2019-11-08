Heart-Lung Machines Market 2019 by Product Type, Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Production, Revenue, Market Share, and Forecast

A heart-lung machine is used in open heart surgeries to support the proper functioning of the heart and body during the surgery. The heart-lung machine consists of a chamber that receives blood from the body, oxygenates the blood, and transfers it to all parts of the body. This machine is connected to the patient with a series of tubes, which is removed after the completion of the surgery when the heart and lungs resume its functions.

About Heart-Lung Machines Market Report: A heart-lung machine is used in open heart surgeries to support the proper functioning of the heart and body during the surgery. The heart-lung machine consists of a chamber that receives blood from the body, oxygenates the blood, and transfers it to all parts of the body. This machine is connected to the patient with a series of tubes, which is removed after the completion of the surgery when the heart and lungs resume its functions.

Top manufacturers/players: Medtronic, Sorin Group, MAQUET, Terumo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Braile Biomedica, Tianjin Medical, SynCardia, Jarvik Heart

Heart-Lung Machines Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Heart-Lung Machines Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Heart-Lung Machines Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Heart-Lung Machines Market Segment by Type:

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pum

p

Heart-Lung Machines Market Segment by Applications:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplantation Operations

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment