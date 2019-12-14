 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Heart-Lung Machines Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Heart-Lung Machines

Global "Heart-Lung Machines Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Heart-Lung Machines industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Heart-Lung Machines market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients.

Heart-Lung Machines Market Analysis:

  • A heart-lung machine is used in open heart surgeries to support the proper functioning of the heart and body during the surgery. The heart-lung machine consists of a chamber that receives blood from the body, oxygenates the blood, and transfers it to all parts of the body. This machine is connected to the patient with a series of tubes, which is removed after the completion of the surgery when the heart and lungs resume its functions.
  • The recent increase in medical tourism, especially in APAC, is a noteworthy factor that will spur the prospects for growth in this market over the next few years. In recent times, it has been observed that the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has increased significantly owing to the changing lifestyle in emerging economies like China and India. As these markets are currently experiencing a growing need for improved healthcare facilities, patients can access affordable healthcare services easily. Healthcare organizations in APAC offer affordable treatment, which attracts patients from developed countries such as the UK, Canada, and the US. Consequently, vendors like LivaNova have started to penetrate the market in APAC to increase their market shares.
  • Another factor impelling the growth prospects for this market is the advent of portable heart-lung machines. Portable heart-lung machines weigh less than conventional heart-lung machines and occupy less space in the operating room when compared to conventional heart-lung devices. These devices will be extensively used by end users from the healthcare sector as they help to reduce the economic burden on hospitals. Additionally, as these devices have the capability to operate through a rechargeable battery, they can be transported to any part of the hospital. The portability of such devices helps the physicians to provide extracorporeal circulation to patients who are in critical stage or condition.
  • The global Heart-Lung Machines market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Heart-Lung Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heart-Lung Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

    Some Major Players of Heart-Lung Machines Market Are:

  • Medtronic
  • Sorin Group
  • MAQUET
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Braile Biomedica
  • Tianjin Medical
  • SynCardia
  • Jarvik Heart

  • Heart-Lung Machines Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Single Roller Pump
  • Double Roller Pump

  • Heart-Lung Machines Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Cardiac Surgery
  • Lung Transplantation Operations
  • Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Heart-Lung Machines create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Heart-Lung Machines Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Heart-Lung Machines Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Heart-Lung Machines Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Heart-Lung Machines Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Heart-Lung Machines Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Heart-Lung Machines Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Heart-Lung Machines Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Heart-Lung Machines Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

    Joann Wilson
