Heart-Lung Machines Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

Heart-Lung Machines market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Heart-Lung Machines by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Heart-Lung Machines Market Analysis:

A heart-lung machine is used in open heart surgeries to support the proper functioning of the heart and body during the surgery. The heart-lung machine consists of a chamber that receives blood from the body, oxygenates the blood, and transfers it to all parts of the body. This machine is connected to the patient with a series of tubes, which is removed after the completion of the surgery when the heart and lungs resume its functions.

The recent increase in medical tourism, especially in APAC, is a noteworthy factor that will spur the prospects for growth in this market over the next few years. In recent times, it has been observed that the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has increased significantly owing to the changing lifestyle in emerging economies like China and India. As these markets are currently experiencing a growing need for improved healthcare facilities, patients can access affordable healthcare services easily. Healthcare organizations in APAC offer affordable treatment, which attracts patients from developed countries such as the UK, Canada, and the US. Consequently, vendors like LivaNova have started to penetrate the market in APAC to increase their market shares.

Another factor impelling the growth prospects for this market is the advent of portable heart-lung machines. Portable heart-lung machines weigh less than conventional heart-lung machines and occupy less space in the operating room when compared to conventional heart-lung devices. These devices will be extensively used by end users from the healthcare sector as they help to reduce the economic burden on hospitals. Additionally, as these devices have the capability to operate through a rechargeable battery, they can be transported to any part of the hospital. The portability of such devices helps the physicians to provide extracorporeal circulation to patients who are in critical stage or condition.

The global Heart-Lung Machines market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Heart-Lung Machines Market Are:

Medtronic

Sorin Group

MAQUET

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

SynCardia

Jarvik Heart

Heart-Lung Machines Market Segmentation by Types:

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump

Heart-Lung Machines Market Segmentation by Applications:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplantation Operations

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others