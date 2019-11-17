Heat Guns Market Global Industry Analysis Forecast Overview Growth Impact and Demand by Regions till 2024

The “Heat Guns Market” research report is a pro and a thorough study on the current condition of Heat Guns Industry. Market report passes on a first Survey of the Market including its definition, software and innovation. In addition, The Industry report investigates the Major Market players in detail. Market report gives key pieces of scholarship and subsisting status of the Players and is an important Source of course and heading for Companies and people roused by the business.
Short Details of Heat Guns Market Report – A heat gun offers instant, powerful, controlled heat that can be focused on an object, surface, or specific area. Safer than open flame, heat guns have largely replaced primitive means of applying intense heat. It is similar in appearance and construction to a hair dryer, but the air it emits is at a much higher temperature. Air is forced over the element and heated. Typically, the air emitted can reach temperatures between 200Â° and 1,000Â° Fahrenheit (93Â° to 537.7Â° Celsius).
Global Heat Guns market competition by top manufacturers
- Bosch
- Black & Decker
- Weller
- Steinel
- Hitachi
- Makita
- Milwaukee
- Dewalt
- Wagner Spraytech
- Jensen
- Dongcheng Tools
- Devon
- Porter-Cable
- Trotec
- Kress
- Rupes
The Scope of the Report:
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Heat Guns in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Heat Guns. Increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Heat Guns will drive growth in China markets.
Globally, the Heat Guns industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Heat Guns is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Steinel, Weller, Milwaukee, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Heat Guns and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 38.27% sales market share in 2016 is remarkable in the global Heat Guns industry because of their market share and low cost of raw material and labor.
The sales of Heat Guns are related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Heat Guns industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Heat Guns is still promising.
The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.
With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Heat Guns market to approach these areas. GIR analysis of the Heat Guns market indicated that Europe would account for the highest sales revenue in 2021 with close to 37 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.
Although the market competition of Heat Guns is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Heat Guns and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The worldwide market for Heat Guns is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Heat Guns in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Heat Guns Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Heat Guns Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Heat Guns Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Heat Guns Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Heat Guns Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Heat Guns Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Heat Guns Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Heat Guns Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Heat Guns Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Heat Guns Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Heat Guns by Country
5.1 North America Heat Guns Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Heat Guns Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Heat Guns Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Heat Guns by Country
8.1 South America Heat Guns Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Heat Guns Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Heat Guns Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Heat Guns by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Guns Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Guns Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Guns Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Heat Guns Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Heat Guns Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Heat Guns Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Heat Guns Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Heat Guns Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Heat Guns Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Heat Guns Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Heat Guns Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Guns Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Heat Guns Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Guns Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Heat Guns Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Heat Guns Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Heat Guns Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Heat Guns Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Heat Guns Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Heat Guns Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
