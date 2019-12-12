 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Heat Pipes Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis 2020-2025

December 12, 2019

Heat Pipes

Global “Heat Pipes Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Heat Pipes market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Heat Pipes Market: 

A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe.
The growth of the HVAC industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the marketâs growth. Heat pipes are used in HVAC systems to recover energy from the cooling and heating phases. The increasing demand for heat controlling and air conditioning equipment will drive the need for HVAC controls, which will subsequently increase the demand for heat pipes. Additionally, the increasing deamnd for air quality monitoring systems from developing countries, which facilitates the reduction of respiratory diseases, will also fuel the marketâs growth prospects.
The growing use of loop heat pipe (LHP) and pulsating heat pipes (PHP) in avionic systems will be one of the latest trends that will gain traction in the heat pipes market during the next four years. To attain long-distance and reliable heat transfer, the modern avionic systems require high-end thermal management systems which are supported by LHPs and PHPs. Additionally, advantages such as enhanced heat transfer, less power consumption, and increased system reliability, will also increase the adoption of LHPs and PHPs in avionics.
The global Heat Pipes market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Heat Pipes Market:

  • Advanced cooling technologies
  • Wakefield- vette
  • ThermoTek
  • Colmac Coil Manufacturing
  • Aavid Thermalloy
  • Asia Vital Components
  • Cooler Master
  • DAU
  • Deepcool Industries
  • Forcecon Tech
  • Fujikura
  • FURUKAWA ELECTRIC
  • Innergy tech
  • S & P Coil Products
  • TaiSol Electronics
  • WTL-heatpipe

    Regions Covered in the Heat Pipes Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Process Industry
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Vapor Chamber
  • Variable Conductance
  • Diode
  • Thermosyphon

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

