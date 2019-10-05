Heat Pump Water Heaters Market 2019: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2024

Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Heat Pump Water Heaters Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Heat Pump Water Heaters investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Report – Heat Pump Water Heaters is a device which uses electricity to move heat from one place to another instead of generating heat directly. Therefore, it can be two to three times more energy efficient than conventional electric resistance water heaters. To move the heat, heat pumps work like a refrigerator in reverse.

Global Heat Pump Water Heaters market competition by top manufacturers

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric

GE Appliances

GREE

Midea

Darkin

A. O. Smith

Hitachi

Jandy

Wotech

Zhejiang Zhongguang

Pentair

New Energy

Dimplex

Hayward

Viessmann

Toshiba

Alpha-Innotec

Tongyi

Zhongrui

Thermia

Itomic

Rheem

Hangzhou Jinjiang Solar

Ochsner

Stiebel-Eltron

The downstream industries of heat pump water heater products are residential, commercial and industrial. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the spurring of individual spending, the consumption increase of heat pump water heater will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the heat pump water heater products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of heat pump water heater products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the heat pump water heater field hastily.

The worldwide market for Heat Pump Water Heaters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 1690 million US$ in 2024, from 1420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Heat Pump Water Heaters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Air Source Heat Pump

Water Source Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Use

Commercial & Industrial Use

Table of Contents

1 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heat Pump Water Heaters

1.2 Classification of Heat Pump Water Heaters by Types

1.2.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Heat Pump Water Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Heat Pump Water Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Heat Pump Water Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Heat Pump Water Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Heat Pump Water Heaters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Heat Pump Water Heaters (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Heat Pump Water Heaters Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Heat Pump Water Heaters Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Heat Pump Water Heaters Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump Water Heaters Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

