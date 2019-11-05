Heat-treated Wood Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Opportunity and Forecast 2024

The report titled “Global Heat-treated Wood Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Heat-treated Wood market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Heat-treated Wood analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Heat-treated Wood in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Norrskog

Kebony

Arnold Laver

Stora Enso

Metsa Wood

Oy SWM-Wood

Novawood

Ha Serv

Heatwood “Heat treated wood is an environmentally friendly alternative to pressure impregnated wood. The heat treatment has many benefits, such as making the wood more resistant to rot and fungi, increasing stability, causing less cracking and providing better insulation.” Heat-treated Wood Market Segments by Type:

Hardwoods

Softwoods Heat-treated Wood Market Segments by Application:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

The worldwide market for Heat-treated Wood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.