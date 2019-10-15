 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Heating Pad Market Growth Trends, Future Prospects, And Their Contribution to The Total Market

By Joann Wilson on October 15, 2019

Heating

Heating Pad Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Heating Pad market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Heating Pad market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

A heating pad is a pad used for warming of parts of the body?necks ,backs, etc.? in order to manage pain. Applying heat can reduce pain, relax tight muscles, and control muscle spasms. There are several types of heating pads, including microwavable, chemical and electric, within these categories are moist and dry heat options.

Heating Pad market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Heating Pad market are: –

  • Sunbeam
  • Carex
  • Walgreens
  • PureRelief
  • Thermalon and many more

    Scope of Heating Pad Report:

  • The heating pad industry concentration is high because there are relatively small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 50.2%, followed by Europe with 29.5% in 2016. China is a key production market, but it is not a key consumption market. Many U.S. and EU brands like cooperate with Chinese OEM/ODM producers. That makes China a key producer. But on the consumption market, most of Chinese do not even know this product, the China domestic market still need the market guide and market education, Chinese also prefer the massage equipment to this product for relief, the also like use herbal paste to therapy, so this market is growing slowly in China.Currently, the main type of heating pad is electric type, and the microwave tech is not so mature on People Use electrical appliances, and there is a say that all microwave products has patent according to our interview. The Chemical type is very few.The world heating pad sales market will still have a fast growth. The sales will reach 6.6 million units in 2022. The main sales regions will still be in U.S.A. and Europe.The worldwide market for Heating Pad is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 92 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Heating Pad Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Microwavable Heating Pads
  • Electric Heating Pads
  • Chemical Heating Pads

    Heating Pad Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Home Use
  • Medical Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Other Use

    Key Performing Regions in the Heating Pad Industry:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Heating Pad Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Heating Pad Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Heating Pad Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Heating Pad Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Heating Pad Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Heating Pad Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Heating Pad Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Heating Pad Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

