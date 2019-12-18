Heavy Duty Encoders Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

About Heavy Duty Encoders:

Heavy duty encoders can take the most abuse. They have excellent durability in high temperatures; with particulates, moisture, and contaminants; and under shock or vibration. They have superior speed performance, as well.

Heavy Duty Encoders Market Manufactures:

Leine & Linde

Danaher

BEI Sensor

Kubler

OMRON

Baumer

NSD

Pepperl+Fuchs

TR-Electronic

Hohner Automaticos

Encoder Products Company

Yuheng Optics

Lika Electronic

SCANCON

Incremental Encoder

Absolute Encoder Heavy Duty Encoders Market Applications:

Steel industry

Paper industry

Elevator

Oil&Gas

In the last several years, the global heavy duty encoder market enjoyed a slow develop speed, with a production growth rate about 3%. In 2016, the global heavy duty encoder production may be 961.2 K units.

In the next several years, the development of global heavy duty encoder production may still low without special circumstances. The global heavy duty encoder production is expected to be 1143.6 K units in 2021.

In the global production market of heavy duty encoder, Europe is the largest supplier, following by USA, due to the advanced manufacturing technology. China is the emerging market, though its market share is still little now. The growth rate of China heavy duty encoder market is much faster than other regions.

In the consumption market, Europe and USA are also the largest markets, due to developed industries, especially paper industry, elevators. With fast developed construction industry and rapid development of urbanization, China is becoming a more and more important market.

The worldwide market for Heavy Duty Encoders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.