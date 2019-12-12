Heavy Duty Motor Oil Market Growth Opportunities, Size, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2025

Global “Heavy Duty Motor Oil Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

HDMO refers to motor oils for diesel engines used in highway vehicles and in mining and agricultural equipment. HDMO reduces friction and wear and tear of the moving engines crankshaft, connecting rods, bearings, and pistons. It also serves as an effective coolant while inhibiting the formation of deposits and preventing rust and corrosion.

The growing awareness of energy efficiency has been one of the key drivers behind the growth of this market. The increasing vehicle population and growth in construction and manufacturing industries is also expected to boost the market growth of HDMOs.

However, the increased adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the HDMO market. The growing environmental regulations and pollution control measures are leading to the increasing prominence of HEVs that are energy efficient, environmental friendly and provide increased acceleration and less maintenance. This research report anticipates that in 2015, the number of hybrid trucks and buses is going to increase more than ten times from the 10000 vehicles that were sold during 2010.

APAC was the largest consumer for HDMOâs with a market share of around 44% during 2014. The development of advanced engine technologies has been the key driver in this region. The demand for lower exhaust emissions and more fuel efficiency vehicles have also contributed to the growth of HDMO in this region.

