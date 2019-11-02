Heavy Duty Trucks Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global “Heavy Duty Trucks Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Heavy Duty Trucks market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Heavy Duty Trucks Market:

Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under heavy-duty commercial vehicles and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions. HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under HCVs and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, in construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions. HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. The cost range of a HD truck in the low-cost market is $24,000- 49,000, in the medium-cost market is $50,000- 71,000, and in a premium market, the cost is above $71,000.

With the increasing demand, numerous countries are investing in overseas mining operations in the region. The growing population, rapid urbanization, and widespread infrastructure development in the deveoped and developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and African countries has also increased the need for miningactivities due to the increase in the consumption of metals and minerals such as iron, copper, limestone, and shale gas. To cater to this growing demand, governments across the world are also increasingly investing in the mining industry. This will significantly benefit the growth of the heavy-duty trucks market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for alternative fuel heavy duty trucks is one of the latest trends contributing to the growth of this market in the forthcoming years. The rising concerns about vehicle emissions and environmental pollutions have initiated many major countries to introduce emission regulations especially for the commercial vehicles. These regulations compel manufacturers to find alternative fuel solutions for the trucks that are environment-friendly or provide assistance in reducing emissions. This will in turn, has led to the introduction of biofuel, electric, and hybrid heavy duty trucks.

In 2019, the market size of Heavy Duty Trucks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heavy Duty Trucks. Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Daimler Trucks

MAN

PACCAR

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Ashok Leyland

FAW Group Corporation

ISUZU MOTORS

Iveco

Mack Trucks

Tata Motors

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Heavy Duty Trucks:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Report Segment by Types:

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Report Segmented by Application:

Agriculture

Logistics

Construction

Mining

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Heavy Duty Trucks in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heavy Duty Trucks Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size

2.2 Heavy Duty Trucks Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Heavy Duty Trucks Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Heavy Duty Trucks Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Heavy Duty Trucks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Heavy Duty Trucks Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Production by Type

6.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue by Type

6.3 Heavy Duty Trucks Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

