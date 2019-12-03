Heavy-duty Trucks Market Key Player, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Application And Specification, Cost Analysis, Price And Gross Margin By 2019-2023

The “Heavy-duty Trucks Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Heavy-duty Trucks market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.01% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Heavy-duty Trucks market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Adoption of autonomous technologies in HD trucks to drive growth in the market . Electrification of vehicles has always complemented the technological advancement of autonomous vehicles. This is mainly because many technologies are commonly used in both the EVs and autonomous vehicles. For instance, unlike conventional HD trucks, electric HD trucks are lighter and easy to control using autonomous technology due to a limited number of moving parts. Ouranalysts have predicted that the heavy-duty trucks market in Europe will register a CAGR of about 3% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Heavy-duty Trucks:

AB Volvo

CNH Industrial

Daimler

Navistar

PACCAR