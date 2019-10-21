Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2023

The “Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market” report presents and displays a vigorous vision of the global scenario in terms of market size, market potentials, and competitive environment. A new professional intelligence report published by stats and reports has the ability to help the decision-makers in the most important market in the world that has played a significantly important role in making a progressive impact on the global economy. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the industry and key players.

The Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires market is predicted to develop CAGR at 4.41% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13306893

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

the The rising penetration of TPMS is one of the key factors anticipated to boost the heavy-duty vehicle tires market growth in the forthcoming years. Fleet managers are extensively using these systems for determining tire health and enhanced safety. These managers are increasingly demanding truck and bus tires equipped with the required sensors for ascertaining information on tire health and avoiding vehicle breakdown. In addition, governments across the globe have also started implementing stringent safety regulations concerning the development and sales of these systems in heavy-duty tires used in fleet vehicles. Such regulations will further foster the heavy-duty vehicle tires market growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the heavy-duty vehicle tires market will register a CAGR of 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires:

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

MICHELIN

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.