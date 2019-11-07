Helical Gear Reducers Market Size and Share 2019 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Prominent Players and Forecast Till 2024

Global “Helical Gear Reducers Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Helical Gear Reducers industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Helical Gear Reducers market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Helical Gear Reducers market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Helical Gear Reducers Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 135 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Helical Gear Reducers Market Report:

The global production of helical gear reducers increased from 464 K Units in 2011 to 593 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2015, the global helical gear reducer consumption market is led by Europe and United States is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of helical gear reducers are concentrated in Motovario, Brevini Power Transmission, Siemens, Bonfiglioli and Nidec-Shimpo. Motovario is the world leader, holding 15% sale market share in 2015.

Helical gear reducers downstream is wide and the main application fields are mining industry, material handling equipment and power industry. Globally, the helical gear reducer consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for mining industry.

According to the types of helical gear reducers, it can be divided into two kinds, Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer and Perpendicular-axis Helical Gear Reducer. Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer is the main product, capturing about 75% of global consumption of helical gear reducer.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of helical gear reducers. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, the Europe production of helical gear reducers is 218 K Units and consumption is about 116 K Units, accounting for about 25% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Global market is expected to witness slow but stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, helical gear reducers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the consumption of helical gear reducer is estimated to be 655 K Units.

The worldwide market for Helical Gear Reducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Helical Gear Reducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Helical Gear Reducers market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Motovario

Brevini Power Transmission

Siemens

Bonfiglioli

Nidec-Shimpo

Boston Gear

Stm Spa

Varvel

Renold

Rossi

Yılmaz Reduktor

IPTS

Bondioli & Pavesi

Radicon

Apex Dynamics

Yingyi Transmission Machinery

S.C. Neptun

Bezares

Parallel-axis helical gear reducer

Perpendicular-axis helical gear reducer On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

Global Helical Gear Reducers Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Helical Gear Reducers market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Helical Gear Reducers market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

