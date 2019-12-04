Helicopter Avionics Industry Size, Share 2019 Global Market Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

"Helicopter Avionics Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global Helicopter Avionics Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Helicopter Avionics market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Helicopter avionic systems aid in providing flight route pictures as well as flight instrument data. These displays project information, such as speed, position, altitude, vertical rate, and GPS active waypoint. For example, Garmin develops G500H flight display that features LCD screens with multi-functional display on the left and primary flight display on the right. Significant technological advances in the field of helicopter avionics are a major driving factor for many of the helicopter modernization initiatives. For example, Boeing, NASA, and Rockwell Collins have collaborated to innovate cockpit avionics systems like autopilots, cockpit displays, and flight control systems. Avionics systems play a major role in the efficient movement of the helicopters, and these systems need to be upgraded at regular intervals to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. For the past 10 years, NASA has been focusing on Synthetic Vision System (SVS) related research programs in collaboration with researchers from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), NASAÃ¢â¬â¢s Langley Research Center, Avionics Engineering Center for Synthetic Vision Research, and other industry stakeholders. Millions of dollars are being invested in this project, which aims to develop advanced synthetic vision systems for helicopters.

Regional Analysis

The global Helicopter Avionics market is estimated to witness a 9.76% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 38.53% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 25.19% and 17.22%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region has become a lucrative region for the firms that develop helicopter avionics and related systems, due to the increasing focus of countries such as India, China, among others to develop helicopter avionics systems. The North American region has the highest share of global helicopter avionics market with the region operating approximately 33% of world helicopter fleet. The region is home to few of the worlds most renowned commercial, civil, and military helicopter manufacturers, i.e., Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Boeing, and MD HELICOPTERS, INC. In addition, the region leads in global technological advancements, and thus, generates very high demand for helicopter avionics systems. Although, Canada makes some investments in the development of such advanced systems, the market is primarily dependent on the U.S. The region accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016, primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers, such as Honeywell International Inc., Garmin Ltd., and Rockwell Collins in this region. So, the market in North America is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of helicopter avionics market are Avidyne Corporation (U.S.), Astronautics Corporation of America (U.S.), Cobham Plc (U.K), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Garmin Ltd (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), and Thales Group (France). Thales, Honeywell, and Garmin accounted for nearly 60% market share of the global market in 2016.

Objective of the Global Helicopter Avionics Market Research Report Ã¢â¬â Forecast to 2023

To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on engine type, system, and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Manufacturers of Avionics System

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Subcomponent Manufacturers

Technology Support Providers

System Integrators

Key Findings

The global helicopter avionics market in this report has been segmented on the basis of engine type into single engine and twin engine. Single engine segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period.

The global helicopter avionics market in this report has been segmented on the basis of system into five types, namely, flight management system, health monitoring system, communication system, navigation & surveillance system, and electrical & emergency system. The health monitoring system segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.56% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global helicopter avionics market in 2016. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,058.3 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o Russia

o U.K

o France

o Germany

o Turkey

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o Israel

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Helicopter Avionics Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Helicopter Avionics Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Helicopter Avionics market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Helicopter Avionics market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Helicopter Avionics market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Helicopter Avionics market

To analyze opportunities in the Helicopter Avionics market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Helicopter Avionics market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Helicopter Avionics Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Helicopter Avionics trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Helicopter Avionics Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Helicopter Avionics Market

Helicopter Avionics Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023.

