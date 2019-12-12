Helium Liquefier Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

About Helium Liquefier:

Helium Liquefier is a device for converting helium into liquid. It is usually used with equipment of recovery and purification. It is an open system which produces a liquid output and requires an equivalent quantity of feed gas as input. The mass flow rates involved in the respective refrigeration process are asymmetric.

Helium Liquefier Market Manufactures:

Linde Engineering

Air Liquide

Quantum Design

CSIC

Cryo Industries of America

Cryomech

Below 40 L/d

40-80 L/d

Above 80 L/d Helium Liquefier Market Applications:

Research Institutes

University

Healthcare

China is the largest countries of Helium Liquefier in Asia in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 46.7% the Asia market in 2017, while Southeast Asia and Japan were about 30.8%, 10.1%.

The worldwide market for Helium Liquefier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.