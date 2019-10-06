Helmet Market 2019 Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Market Reports World

Helmet Market Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Helmet Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Helmet investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Helmet Market Report – A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.

Global Helmet market competition by top manufacturers

BRG Sports

Schuberth

Nolan

Rudy Project

YOHE

HJC

Limar

AGV (Dainese)

Hehui Group

Pengcheng Helmets

AIROH

Yema

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Safety Helmets MFG

Dorel

MET

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Zhejiang Jixiang

OGK Kabuto

Orbea

Studds

PT Tarakusuma Indah

For industry structure analysis, the Helmets industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.12% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Helmets industry.

China occupied 30.67% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and USA, which respectively account for around 23.35% and 17.37% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29.20% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

The worldwide market for Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 5590 million US$ in 2024, from 5130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Helmet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Motorcycle Helmets

Bicycle Helmets

Other Helmets

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities

Table of Contents

1 Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Helmet

1.2 Classification of Helmet by Types

1.2.1 Global Helmet Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Helmet Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Helmet Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Helmet Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Helmet Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Helmet Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Helmet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Helmet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Helmet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Helmet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Helmet Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Helmet (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Helmet Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Helmet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Helmet Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Helmet Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Helmet Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Helmet Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Helmet Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Helmet Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Helmet Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Helmet Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Helmet Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Helmet Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Helmet Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Helmet Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Helmet Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Helmet Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Helmet Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Helmet Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Helmet Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Helmet Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Helmet Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Helmet Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Helmet Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

