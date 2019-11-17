 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Helmets Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Helmets

Global Helmets Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Helmets Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Helmets industry.

Geographically, Helmets Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Helmets including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Helmets Market Repot:

  • BRG Sports
  • PT Tarakusuma Indah
  • HJC
  • Schuberth
  • Nolan
  • OGK Kabuto
  • Studds
  • AGV(Dainese)
  • Dorel
  • Limar
  • Trek Bicycle Corporation
  • Rudy Project
  • AIROH
  • MET
  • Orbea
  • YOHE
  • Jiujiang Jiadeshi
  • Pengcheng Helmets
  • Safety Helmets MFG
  • Zhejiang Jixiang
  • Hehui Group
  • Yema

    About Helmets:

    A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the users head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.

    Helmets Industry report begins with a basic Helmets market overview.

    Helmets Market Types:

  • Motorcycle helmets
  • Bicycle helmets
  • Other helmets

    Helmets Market Applications:

  • Transportation
  • Sport
  • Dangerous Work Activities

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Helmets market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Helmets?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Helmets space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Helmets?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Helmets market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Helmets opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Helmets market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Helmets market?

    Scope of Report:

  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Helmets industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Helmets industry, the current demand for Helmets product is relatively low. Ordinary Helmets products on the market do not sell well; Helmetsâ price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Helmets industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.
  • Helmets product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts. According to our research, there are several companies that researching the smart helmet, such as Skully (US) and Livall (China), and Skully is in the stage of trial production, Livall is in the stage of financing, so we think that there is a certain opportunity in the industry of smart helmet.
  • The worldwide market for Helmets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Helmets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  In the end, the report focusses on Helmets Market major leading market players in Helmets industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Helmets Industry report also includes Helmets Upstream raw materials and Helmets downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Helmets Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Helmets by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Helmets Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Helmets Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Helmets Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Helmets Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Helmets Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Helmets Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Helmets Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

