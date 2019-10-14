Hem Flange Structural Adhesive Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis 2019-2024

Global “Hem Flange Structural Adhesive Market” an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Hem Flange Structural Adhesive market is provided in detail in the report.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Henkel

Dupont

3M

Sika

Bostik

Sunstar

Uniseal

Lord

Master Bond

EMS-EFTEC

Unitech

TGPM

Yancheng Baoguang

The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion. According to this study, over the next five years the Hem Flange Structural Adhesive market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hem Flange Structural Adhesive business. Segmentation by product type:

One Component

Two Component Segmentation by application:

Door

Deck Lids

Hood

Lift Gates