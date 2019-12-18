Hemp-Based Food Market 2020 Global Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Market, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global “Hemp-Based Food Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Hemp-Based Food Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Global Hemp-Based Food Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Compass Diversified HoldingsÂ Â Â Â

Hempco

Hemp Foods Australia

Canopy Growth

Naturally Splendid EnterprisesÂ Â

NutivaÂ Â

Agropro

Manitoba Harvest

Braham & Murray

GIGO Food

Elixinol

Mettrum Originals

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14183931 Know About Hemp-Based Food Market: Hemp seeds can be eaten raw, ground into a meal, sprouted, or made into dried sprout powder. … In 2011, the U.S. imported $11.5 million worth of hemp products, mostly driven by growth in demand for hemp seed and hemp oil for use as ingredients in foods such as granola.

The global Hemp-Based Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hemp-Based Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. Food & Beverages Market by Applications:

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others Food & Beverages Market by Types:

Hemp seed-based foods

Hemp protein-based foods