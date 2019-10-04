Hemp Fiber Market 2019 Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

The Hemp Fiber Market place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Hemp Fiber market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Hemp Fiber Market Report – Hemp is traditionally known as a fiber plant, and two kinds of fibers are derived from the hemp plants stalk. They are long (bast fibers) and the short (core fibers). The long, strong bast fibers are similar in length to soft wood fibers and are very low in lignin content (lignin is the glue that holds plants together). The short core fibers are more similar to hard wood fibers.

Global Hemp Fiber market competition by top manufacturers

HempFlax

Cavac Biomatériaux

BaFa

Hemp Planet

Dunagro

American Hemp

Hempline

Hemp Inc

OOO? ??????? ?????

CaVVaS

Shanxi Greenland Textile

YAK Technology

Shenyangbeijiang

Tianyouhemp

The hemp fiber industry is fragmented: there are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and most of the products come from China, European countries and Canada. Also, in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The world-leading producer of hemp is China, with most of its use in textile industry. Hemp has been cultivated in China for several thousand years. Currently, China owns the top-class hemp fiber textile technology. Shanxi Greenland and Yak Technology are the leading players in the market. Europe is an important production area of hemp fiber. Hemp fiber in Europe is mainly produced in France, Germany, UK, etc, with its main use in pulp & paper and composite materials. Russia and Ukraine are also important providers of hemp products, and the main use is in textile industry. Major players like Hemp Flax, BAFA are located in Europe.

China is the main exporter of hemp fiber and hemp textiles. Canada hemp fiber manufacturers mainly supplies hemp products to satisfy the need of United States. The import and export business between European countries is frequent, but generally the consumption of hemp fiber is relatively even.

The worldwide market for Hemp Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hemp Fiber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Long (bast) Fibers

Short (core) Fibers

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Composite Materials

Others

