Hemp Seeds Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of natures perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

Manitoba Harvest

Agropro

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Deep Nature Project

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

HempFlax

Green Source Organics

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Hemp Oil

Hemp Seed Cakes

In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for Hemp Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.