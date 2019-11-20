 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hemp Seeds Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Hemp Seeds

Global “Hemp Seeds Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Hemp Seeds in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Hemp Seeds Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Manitoba Harvest
  • Agropro
  • Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
  • Canah International
  • GIGO Food
  • North American Hemp & Grain Co.
  • Deep Nature Project
  • Yunnan Industrial Hemp
  • GFR Ingredients Inc.
  • Navitas Organics
  • Yishutang
  • Naturally Splendid
  • HempFlax
  • Green Source Organics
  • BAFA neu GmbH
  • Aos Products
  • Suyash Herbs

    The report provides a basic overview of the Hemp Seeds industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Hemp Seeds Market Types:

  • Whole Hemp Seed
  • Hulled Hemp Seed
  • Hemp Seed Oil
  • Hemp Protein Powder
  • Others

    Hemp Seeds Market Applications:

  • Hemp Oil
  • Hemp Seed Cakes
  • Others

    Finally, the Hemp Seeds market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Hemp Seeds market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.
  • The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
  • The worldwide market for Hemp Seeds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hemp Seeds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Hemp Seeds Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hemp Seeds by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hemp Seeds Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hemp Seeds Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hemp Seeds Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hemp Seeds Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hemp Seeds Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hemp Seeds Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

