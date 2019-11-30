Hemp Seeds Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Revenue,Trends, Organizations Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2024

Hemp Seeds Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of natures perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

Manitoba Harvest

Agropro

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Deep Nature Project

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

HempFlax

Green Source Organics

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Hemp Oil

Hemp Seed Cakes