Heparin Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Heparin

Global Heparin Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Heparin Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Heparin industry.

Geographically, Heparin Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Heparin including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Heparin Market Repot:

  • Hepalink
  • Changshan Pharm
  • Qianhong Bio-pharma
  • Opocrin
  • Pfizer
  • Aspen Oss
  • King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical
  • BioibÃ©rica
  • Dongcheng Biochemicals
  • Jiulong Biochemicals
  • Tiandong
  • Xinbai
  • Yino Pharma Limited
  • Deebio

    Heparin, a highly sulfated glycosaminoglycan, is widely used as an injectable anticoagulant, and has the highest negative charge density of any known biological molecule. It can also be used to form an inner anticoagulant surface on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machine

    Heparin Market Types:

  • Heparin Sodium
  • Heparin Calcium
  • Other

    Heparin Market Applications:

  • UFH
  • LMWH

    Scope of Report:

  • Heparin API is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that prevents the formation of blood clots. With the accelerated pace of life and increasing aging population, global morbidity and mortality of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease are increased year by year. Heparin API is an efficient solution to those diseases.
  • Raw materials of Heparin API are mainly porcine intestine, bovine lung and bovine intestine, etc. China pig slaughter amount accounted for more than 50% of the world. It has most abundant raw material resources all over the world.
  • The classification of Heparin includes Heparin Sodium, Heparin Calcium and others, and the proportion of Heparin Sodium in 2016 is about 88%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • Heparin is widely used UFH and LMWH. The most proportion of Heparin is used in LMWH, and the proportion in 2016 is 88.9%
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Following Europe, United Stated is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 36%.
  • Market competition is not intense. Hepalink, BioibÃ©rica, Changshan Pharm, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Heparin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Heparin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    1 Heparin Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Heparin by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Heparin Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Heparin Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Heparin Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Heparin Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Heparin Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Heparin Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Heparin Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Heparin Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

