Hepatitis A Vaccine Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Product, Applications and End- User

Hepatitis A vaccine is a vaccine which is against the hepatitis A virus. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available for long-term prevention of HAV infection, Minimum age for HAV vaccination is 1 year.Two types of HAV vaccines are currently available internationally:1. Formaldehyde-inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).2. Live attenuated vaccines (based on H2 or LA-1 HAV strains): These vaccines are manufactured and used mainly in China and sporadically in the private sector in India.

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

Kaketsuken

IMBCA

ChangSheng

Convac



Inactivated Vaccine

Government Institution

Private Sector