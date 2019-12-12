 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hex Bolts Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Hex Bolts Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Hex Bolts

GlobalHex Bolts Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hex Bolts market size.

About Hex Bolts:

Hex bolts (six sided heads) are the industry standard for fasteners with forged heads. Hex bolts have hexagonal heads and machine threads for use with a nut or in a tapped hole.

Top Key Players of Hex Bolts Market:

  • Acument Global Technologies
  • Big Bolt Nut
  • CancoÂ Fastener
  • Dokka Fasteners
  • IGC Fastners
  • Infasco
  • LISI Group
  • MW Industries
  • Nucor Fastener
  • OglaendÂ System
  • PennÂ Engineering
  • Portland Bolt
  • Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing
  • TR Fastenings
  • Vikrant Fasteners
  • XINXING FASTENERS

    Major Types covered in the Hex Bolts Market report are:

  • Stainless Steel
  • Alloy Steel
  • Carbon Steel

    Major Applications covered in the Hex Bolts Market report are:

  • Atomotive
  • Machinery
  • Construction
  • MRO
  • Other

    Scope of Hex Bolts Market:

  • This report mainly covers the Hex bolts products.
  • The worldwide market for Hex Bolts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million US$ in 2024, from 15500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hex Bolts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hex Bolts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hex Bolts, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hex Bolts in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hex Bolts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hex Bolts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hex Bolts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hex Bolts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Hex Bolts Market Report pages: 139

    1 Hex Bolts Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hex Bolts by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hex Bolts Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hex Bolts Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hex Bolts Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hex Bolts Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hex Bolts Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hex Bolts Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hex Bolts Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hex Bolts Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

