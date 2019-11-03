Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market Outlook 2019-2024: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industrial Chain Analysis and Distributors List in United States

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1):

Hexachloroethane is a chlorinated alkane that exists at room temperature as a colorless crystalline solid with a camphor-like odor. It is practically insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene, chloroform, and oils, and very soluble in diethyl ether and tetrachloroethylene (Akron 2009, HSDB 2009). Hexachloroethane is stable under normal temperatures and pressures and is considered nonflammable; however, it is incompatible or reactive with alkalis and with metals such as zinc, cadmium, aluminum, hot iron, and mercury (NIOSH 2005).

Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market Key Players:

Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market Types:

Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) Market Applications:

Others Scope of the Report:

The global production of hexachloroethane increased from 9029 tons in 2013 to 10424 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.07%. In 2017, the global hexachloroethane market is led by India. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of hexachloroethane are concentrated in India and China. Scottish Chemical Industries is the world leader, holding 31.5% production market share in 2017. The global hexachloroethane market that was valued at US$ 11.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to be worth US$ 13.9 million by the end of 2024, registering growth at a CAGR of 3.16%.

HCE is a halogenated hydrocarbon consisting of six chlorines attached to an ethane backbone. HCE was produced in the United States from 1921 to 1967. Now, almost all production plants are located in India and China. HCE is primarily used in the military for smoke pots, smoke grenades, and pyrotechnic devices. In the past, HCE was used as antihelminthic for the treatment of sheep flukes, but is no longer used for this purpose since the FDA withdrew approval for this use in 1971. HCE has also been used as a polymer additive, a moth repellant, a plasticizer for cellulose esters, and an insecticide solvent, and in metallurgy for refining aluminum alloys. About 57 % of the quantity produced is used for the production of smoke screen preparations. The remaining 43 % is sold to customers (downstream users). Metal and Alloy Production applications or Agriculture applications accounted for 23% and 9% of the share of consumption volumes. In developed countries, a number of other past uses of hexachloroethane have been identified, but many of these likely have been discontinued or involve the use of only limited quantities. Therefore, consumption in the United States, Europe and Japan is minimal.

The worldwide market for Hexachloroethane (CAS 67-72-1) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 13 million US$ in 2024, from 11 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.