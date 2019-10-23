Hexagonal BN Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends to 2024

About Hexagonal BN

Hexagonal BN (Boron Nitride), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).In this report, statistics mainly focus on the hexagonal boron nitride powder with applications such as hexagonal BN composite ceramics, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others.

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze BNP

Showa Denko Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

JSC Zaporozhabrasive

Zibo Xinfukang Special Materials

Qingzhou Fangyuan

Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhou MaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

Dandong Rijin Science and Technology

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Various policies and news are also included in the Hexagonal BN Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Hexagonal BN are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Hexagonal BN industry.

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG) Hexagonal BN Market Applications:

Hexagonal BN Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry