Hexane Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Hexane

GlobalHexane Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Hexane Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Hexane Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Hexane Market Manufactures:

  • Shell
  • Phillipes 66
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Bharat Petroleum
  • SK Chem
  • Sumitomo
  • Fuji Heavy Industries
  • SINOPEC
  • Yangzi Chemical
  • Yufeng Chemical
  • Liangxin Petrochemical
  • CNPC
  • Junyuan Petroleum
  • HeLiShi Petroleum
  • Jihua Group
  • Yanshan Petrochemical
  • ZT League Chemical

    Hexane Market Types:

  • N-hexane
  • Isohexane
  • Neohexane

    Hexane Market Applications:

  • Industrial Solvents
  • Edible-oil Extractant
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • The global production of hexane increases from 556.1 K MT in 2010 to 782.6 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 8.21%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world with more than half of the global total production volume, especially China, which holds 32.24% in 2014. Shell is the world leader, which holds the 14.02% production market share in 2014. Phillipes 66 is the second biggest manufacturer with production of 47.6 K MT in 2014 and SINOPEC is the China leader with production share of 5.20% in 2014.
  • Hexane downstream is main edible-oil extractant and industrial solvents. China is the major consumption market in the world. America costs 17.06% of global hexane, while Asia (except China) holds 19.40% of the global consumption market share in 2014. Due to the pollution during the process and the toxicity of hexane, the import and export is not too much.
  • This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer.
  • The worldwide market for Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Hexane Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Hexane Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Hexane manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Hexane market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Hexane Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hexane by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Hexane Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hexane Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hexane Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hexane Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hexane Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hexane Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

