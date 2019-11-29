Hexane Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

Global “Hexane Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Hexane Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Hexane Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Hexane Market Manufactures:

Shell

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem

Sumitomo

Fuji Heavy Industries

SINOPEC

Yangzi Chemical

Yufeng Chemical

Liangxin Petrochemical

CNPC

Junyuan Petroleum

HeLiShi Petroleum

Jihua Group

Yanshan Petrochemical

ZT League Chemical Hexane Market Types:

N-hexane

Isohexane

Neohexane Hexane Market Applications:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants

Others Scope of Reports:

The global production of hexane increases from 556.1 K MT in 2010 to 782.6 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 8.21%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world with more than half of the global total production volume, especially China, which holds 32.24% in 2014. Shell is the world leader, which holds the 14.02% production market share in 2014. Phillipes 66 is the second biggest manufacturer with production of 47.6 K MT in 2014 and SINOPEC is the China leader with production share of 5.20% in 2014.

Hexane downstream is main edible-oil extractant and industrial solvents. China is the major consumption market in the world. America costs 17.06% of global hexane, while Asia (except China) holds 19.40% of the global consumption market share in 2014. Due to the pollution during the process and the toxicity of hexane, the import and export is not too much.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ prefer.

The worldwide market for Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.