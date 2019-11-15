Hexanoic Acid Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Hexanoic Acid Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Hexanoic Acid Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Hexanoic Acid including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

KLK OLEO

Pacific Oleochemicals

Oleon

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Musim Mas Holdings

IOI Oleochemical

Hebei Kezheng

Zhengzhou YiBang About Hexanoic Acid: Hexanoic acid (caproic acid) is a short chain fatty acid, which is found in various plant oils including palm oil and coconut oil, and animal fats such as cow and goat milk.The primary use of hexanoic acid is in the manufacture of its esters for artificial flavors, and in the manufacture of hexyl derivatives, such as hexylphenols. Hexanoic Acid Industry report begins with a basic Hexanoic Acid market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Hexanoic Acid Market Types:

0.98

0.99 Hexanoic Acid Market Applications:

Flavoring and Perfuming Agent

Metal Working Fluid

Daily Chemicals

What are the key factors driving the global Hexanoic Acid?

Who are the key manufacturers in Hexanoic Acid space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hexanoic Acid?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Hexanoic Acid market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Hexanoic Acid opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Hexanoic Acid market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Hexanoic Acid market? Scope of Report:

During all applications, flavoring and perfuming agent is the largest consumption field which consumed 4319 MT in 2017.

Major raw material of hexanoic acid is palm oil. So, major production bases are in Malaysia and Indonesia. Global major suppliers include KLK OLEO, Pacific Oleochemicals, Oleon, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Hebei Kezheng, Zhengzhou YiBang and IOI Oleochemical. KLK OLEO is market leader in this industry with sales of 1672 MT in 2017.

Major consumption regions of hexanoic acid are China, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest consumption region which consumed 3229 MT in 2017. Southeast Asia and China separately is the second and third largest consumption region.

During past five years, global consumption increased from 8633 MT in 2013 to 10036 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 3.84%. Due to raw material price increase, global average Hexanoic Acid price also increase from 2017.

In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, global consumption will continue to increase at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019-2024. By 2024, global sales will be 12456 MT.

The worldwide market for Hexanoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 45 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.