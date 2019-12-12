 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hexanoic Acid Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Hexanoic Acid

GlobalHexanoic Acid Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Hexanoic Acid market size.

About Hexanoic Acid:

Hexanoic acid (caproic acid) is a short chain fatty acid, which is found in various plant oils including palm oil and coconut oil, and animal fats such as cow and goat milk.The primary use of hexanoic acid is in the manufacture of its esters for artificial flavors, and in the manufacture of hexyl derivatives, such as hexylphenols.

Top Key Players of Hexanoic Acid Market:

  • KLK OLEO
  • Pacific Oleochemicals
  • Oleon
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • Musim Mas Holdings
  • IOI Oleochemical
  • Hebei Kezheng
  • Zhengzhou YiBang

    Major Types covered in the Hexanoic Acid Market report are:

  • 0.98
  • 0.99

    Major Applications covered in the Hexanoic Acid Market report are:

  • Flavoring and Perfuming Agent
  • Metal Working Fluid
  • Daily Chemicals
  • Others

    Scope of Hexanoic Acid Market:

  • During all applications, flavoring and perfuming agent is the largest consumption field which consumed 4319 MT in 2017.
  • Major raw material of hexanoic acid is palm oil. So, major production bases are in Malaysia and Indonesia. Global major suppliers include KLK OLEO, Pacific Oleochemicals, Oleon, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Hebei Kezheng, Zhengzhou YiBang and IOI Oleochemical. KLK OLEO is market leader in this industry with sales of 1672 MT in 2017.
  • Major consumption regions of hexanoic acid are China, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest consumption region which consumed 3229 MT in 2017. Southeast Asia and China separately is the second and third largest consumption region.
  • During past five years, global consumption increased from 8633 MT in 2013 to 10036 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 3.84%. Due to raw material price increase, global average Hexanoic Acid price also increase from 2017.
  • In the future, driven by increasing downstream demand, global consumption will continue to increase at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019-2024. By 2024, global sales will be 12456 MT.
  • The worldwide market for Hexanoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 45 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hexanoic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hexanoic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hexanoic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hexanoic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hexanoic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hexanoic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hexanoic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hexanoic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Hexanoic Acid Market Report pages: 122

    1 Hexanoic Acid Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hexanoic Acid by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hexanoic Acid Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hexanoic Acid Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hexanoic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hexanoic Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hexanoic Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hexanoic Acid Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hexanoic Acid Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hexanoic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

