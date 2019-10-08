Hexanoic Acid Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hexanoic Acid Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Hexanoic Acid industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Hexanoic Acid market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Hexanoic Acid market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Hexanoic Acid Market Dominating Key Players:

KLK OLEO

Pacific Oleochemicals

Oleon

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Musim Mas Holdings

IOI Oleochemical

Hebei Kezheng

Hexanoic acid (caproic acid) is a short chain fatty acid, which is found in various plant oils including palm oil and coconut oil, and animal fats such as cow and goat milk.The primary use of hexanoic acid is in the manufacture of its esters for artificial flavors, and in the manufacture of hexyl derivatives, such as hexylphenols.

0.98

0.99 Hexanoic Acid Market Applications:

Flavoring and Perfuming Agent

Metal Working Fluid

Daily Chemicals