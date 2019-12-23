High-Acuity Information System Market 2020 Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Global “High-Acuity Information System Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Global High-Acuity Information System Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

All Scripts Healthcare Solutions

Inc.

Picis Clinical Solutions

Inc.

Nihon Kohden

iSOFT Group Limited

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

The high acuity information systems (HAIS) are integrated computer based platforms comprising of both software as well as hardware (patient monitoring machines) to aid healthcare providers manage their patients more effectively.

Rise in the geriatric population augments the growth of the high-acuity information systems market. Technological advancement with increase in the number of hospitals and beds worldwide, specialized administration required by complex outpatient products, extraordinary vigilance in monitoring are the major drivers for high-acuity information systems market. The information system has the ability to store huge amount of data in a precise manner that has increased its existence in the competitive scenario. Rising demand for higher standards of care and increasing efficiency whilst decreasing the error is also anticipated to boost the market.

In 2018, the global High-Acuity Information System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Medical Care Market by Applications:

Operating rooms (OR)

Intensive care units (ICU)

Emergency departments (ED)

Critical care information systems (CCIS)

Surgical information systems (SIS)

Perinatal information systems (PIS) Medical Care Market by Types:

Clinical information system

Intensive care unit information system (ICUIS)

Anesthesia information system (AIMS)

Patient monitoring information system

Surgical information system

Emergency department information system (EDIS)

Perinatal information system

Integrated information system